Mugabe squeezes Mnangagwa

President Robert Mugabe railroaded Zanu PF to convert its December conference into a congress in order to force out his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, insiders have revealed.

By EVERSON MUSHAVA

In what appears to be a choreographed move, Zanu PF structures have been passing resolutions calling for the congress ostensibly to endorse Mugabe as the party’s 2018 candidate.

Sources said Mugabe did not need congress to be endorsed as a presidential candidate, but wanted it to deal with his contentious succession.

Mugabe’s wife Grace does not want Mnangagwa to be Zimbabwe’s next leader.

The president has also become hostile towards the VP at public events and behind the scenes. A fortnight ago Mugabe stripped Mnangagwa of the Justice ministry and fired three ministers linked to the VP as the purge went into full swing.

A few days later, the Zanu PF politburo agreed to change the December conference into a congress, signalling heightened attacks against Mnangagwa.

“While all 10 provincial executive councils have called for an extraordinary session of congress to reaffirm and confirm President Mugabe as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2018 elections, this is not in itself the real deal because the president’s candidature does not require confirmation by congress,” said a source.

“Section 33(3) of the party makes it clear that it is the duty of the National People’s Conference ‘to declare the president of the party elected at congress as the State Presidential Candidate of the Party’”.

The source added: “This means the purpose of the extraordinary congress is not about affirming or confirming Mugabe as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2018 general election. Just like the 2014 congress was about booting out Joice Mujuru and burying her gamatox faction, the 2017 extraordinary congress coming 10 years after the last extraordinary congress held in 2007, will boot out Mnangagwa and bury his Lacoste faction.”

Another senior party official revealed to The Standard that the congress would also likely make several critical decisions, including changing the party’s constitution.

“The idea is to give the president legitimacy to reconstitute his presidium as well as politburo,” said the official.

Mugabe, the source said, was aware that due to age, time was no longer on his side and was in a hurry to line up his ducks in the succession race.

“There will be many changes at the congress and one of the changes will be the implementation of a constitutional clause to put a woman in the presidium, as well as changing the constitution to give Mugabe powers to appoint his successor,” said the source.

Grace has publicly called on Mugabe to name his successor, but the 93-year-old said the constitution did not allow him to do that.

UK-based lawyer and political analyst, Alex Magaisa said the special congress would be used to change the party’s constitution in favour of Mugabe.

“Such a congress does not deal with general issues. Instead, according to the Zanu PF constitution, it deals with ‘only those matters for which it has been specifically convened.’ This is the legal framework in which the

special congress in December has been called,” Magaisa wrote on his blog.

Magaisa said Mugabe was the brain behind the congress to achieve his political goals that include using the indaba to realign the politburo and central committee to weaken his deputy.

“The 2018 election is not far off and Mugabe will want to feign unity at the special congress,” Magaisa said.

“He knows that Mnangagwa will remain submissive as long as he remains part of the system.

“Nevertheless, the special congress will be used to further dismantle any pillars of support that Mnangagwa still retains within the party, while strengthening a rival.

“The special congress will give Mugabe the opportunity to reorganise the Central Committee and the Politburo.

“There, key allies of Mnangagwa will be dropped and new actors like the new Justice Minister and former Director General of the CIO, Happyton Bonyongwe will be appointed to take on key roles. Those who have fallen out of favour will be dropped.”

Magaisa said what was clear was that provinces agreed that the congress would endorse Mugabe, but varied greatly on the other objectives with other provinces like Bulawayo claiming the congress would “assist the party to realign itself and allow for self-fumigation”.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo was not reachable to bring light to the issue.

