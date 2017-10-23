Once in a lifetime opportunity for young footballers

IT was a memorable day for young footballers from Prince Edward and Churchill High School last Sunday.

They had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of receiving coaching tips from the revered Nigerian and African soccer legend, Nwankwo Kanu.

Kanu, who arrived in the country last Saturday, accompanying the iconic Emirates FA Cup, conducted a coaching clinic for the footballers from the two Harare-based schools at the Prince Edward School’s grounds.

The young players also took time to take pictures with Kanu and the Emirates FA Cup Trophy.

The 1996 and 1999 African Player of the Year revealed afterwards that he took the opportunity to impart vital advice to the budding footballers.

“I talked to them before the training [session] and I tried to advise them on their education; they have to take it seriously but they have to work hard, they have to be disciplined, they have to leave the bad life and live a good life

When you live a good life, then you will be happy with your career,” said Kanu.

Kanu (41), widely considered as one of Africa’s finest players of his generation, played for different clubs in Europe including Ajax Amsterdam, Inter Milan, Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth before his retirement in 2012.

Kanu has won a Uefa Champions League medal, a Uefa Cup medal, three FA Cup Winners Medals and two African Player of the Year awards, among others.

He is also one of few players to have won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Uefa Cup and an Olympic Gold Medal.

He was also a member of the Nigerian national team, captaining the Super Eagles for 16 years from 1994. He earned 86 caps and scored 13 goals before his retirement from international football in 2010.

The highlight of Kanu’s international career was captaining Nigeria to Olympic gold in the men’s football tournament at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Kanu now spends his time running the Kanu Heart Foundation which seeks to save lives of the underprivileged children and adults with heart ailments in Nigeria and other African countries.

“My career has been a good one. I thank God for what I have achieved so far, saving lives at the Kanu Foundation for less privileged kids who have problems.

I won trophies but right now I am trying to help them and the foundation is not doing bad. The Kanu Foundation has 540 people, so it means I have saved 540 people. For me, saving only one life means a lot and that’s the greatest achievement I can talk about.”

He is also a Unicef ambassador as well as a businessman with a hotel and owns a bottled water company, among many other interests.