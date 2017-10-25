Rapper Dennyboi in ‘musicprenuership’

Upcoming Kuwadzana-based hip-hop musician, Dennis “Dennyboi” Badza is selling clothing to support his music career and consolidate his brand.

By Abigail Matsikidze

Dennyboi said entrepreneurship was an effective technique to take the Zimbabwean music industry out of the woods.

Despite new media, which give artists platforms to market their music and brands, Badza uses his company — New Age Entertainment — to design T-shirts, bottoms, vests and caps which he sells to market his music and build his brand.

“In an attempt to improve my branding, l have been investing in my company New Age Entertainment which designs T-shirts, bottoms and vests with my label on them,” he said.

“I work very closely with my vocal coach, who is helping me understand some of the singing technics.”

Dennyboi is working on a new song titled Beautiful Zimbabwe.

The young crooner started his music career in 2015 with his first single titled Ndimbundire. He has released a couple of singles as solo projects and some with his crew.

Dennyboi discovered his vocal talent while singing in a church choir before he realised that he was also a talented poet. Since poetry and rapping complement each other, it pushed him towards hip-hop.

“I’m working tirelessly to become a trailblazer in the Zimbabwean hip-hop industry and I am also taking up the pop culture, which is dominating through making good sounds for the people,” he said.

He described the feedback from his fans as inspiring, saying it urged him to keep on pushing.

“I see myself working with great artists both locally and internationally. So far, l haven’t featured any popular artists, but I am looking forward to working with the likes of Tehn Diamond, Ammara Brown, Tocky Vibes, Killer T, ExQ, Winky D and the man of the moment Jah Prayzah,” he said.