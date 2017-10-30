Shumba mentors upcoming artists

CELEBRATED gospel musician Blessing Shumba says his newly-opened recording studio — Psalmist Studio — will be used to mentor upcoming artists from Manicaland Province.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

Shumba last week told The Standard Style that for the greater part of his career, he will be committed to assisting upcoming musicians to realise their dreams.

“I have travelled to many places and schools around Manicaland Province and l was surprised by the abundant music talent that we have. So, my studio will be a platform to groom and nurture such talent,” he said.

Shumba, who is riding high with his latest plug album titled My Season, said the Psalmist Studio will enhance his position as a mentor of young musicians.

“I am inviting musicians of any genre to come forward and help each other. In our studio, we want decent music. Good music that teaches good moral values and I would not accept music with vulgar language and politics,” he said.

“As of now, we are already working with various musicians and we are overwhelmed and encouraged by the way things are gong so far.”

Shumba said it will be an opportunity for upcoming artists to be well-known through holding collaborative shows where he would rope in upcoming musicians as supporting acts.

“It is high time Manicaland becomes a strong hold for music. We want to remove the notion that everything comes from Harare. We are ready to make manoeuvres in terms of music in our province,” he said.

Shumba said his music group had become an entertainment services company.

“We have enough equipement now to hold shows. We are calling on all interested people and corporate companies to work with us in holding shows. We are willing to hold shows with anyone everywhere as we are now a fully fledged entertainment company,” he said.

The musician recently led a Zimbabwean gospel team to South Africa where they left fans clamouring for more at the Abundant Grace Church in Durban, South Africa.

Some of the artists that performed at the sold- out shows included gospel sensation Rumbi Zvirikuzhe, Phibian Tagarira and Jairos Mutambikwa.

Shumba is on a whirlwind tour of the country, promoting his latest album.