Exotic Africa: Jollof Rice

When I was thinking of what to write about this week, I almost ran a blank. What could I focus on this week? What could my theme be for this month?

By Edith

So, suddenly I began to think about the different African dishes I had eaten in my travels and decided to write about a few dishes that have left an imprint in my food life. Today, I want to write about a west African and Carribean dish — jollof rice.

This is a spicy, vegetable starch made with an aromatic tomatoe sauce. My first encounter with jollof rice was when I visited a Cameroonian friend Mariama and she had made a wonderful lunch. All my life, I hated tomatoes and this is one item I do not struggle to forget on my shopping list. So, if she had told me that the rice was made from a tomato stew, I wouldn’t have even tasted it. But trust me, I don’t like tomatoes in anything else, but jollof rice.

This rice meal is actually a stew and this can be eaten on it’s own, but is best served with jerk chicken, which I shall feature next week, or as a jambalaya dish with spicy sausage……yum. So, let’s see how we make this beautiful dish called jollof rice

Jollof rice

Ingredients

l4 cups long grain rice

l4 whole tomatoes

l2 bell peppers

l2 scotch bonnet peppers (these are really hot)

l2 red onions

lTomato puree

l3 tablespoons cooking oil

lBlack pepper

lThyme

lSalt

lChicken stock (you can dissolve 2 stock cubes dissolved in

Method

Using a blender, blend the quartered tomatoes, bell peppers, bonnet peppers, one onion and add a little water. Set aside. Dice the remaining onion into small pieces.

In a pot, heat the cooking oil and add the chopped onion and fry until translucent. Add the tomato puree and fry for five minutes.

Add the blended tomato mixture, stir for about three minutes, add the black pepper, thyme, stock cubes (crumbled) and salt. Leave to cook for 15 minutes on medium heat.

Wash the rice thoroughly. After 15 minutes, add the washed rice and stir well, making sure the rice is nicely added in. Add enough water to get just above the level of the rice.

Reduce heat and leave to cook. Check the rice every five minutes, cook for another 20 minutes. Add more water if required. Test to see if the rice is cooked after another 15 minutes. Serve with jerk chicken or you can enjoy it on its own.