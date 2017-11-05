Chiyangwa ‘violating’ Fifa ethics

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa is apparently violating the Fifa Code of Ethics, following his admission that he has been receiving payments from the local football governing body Zifa after moving its secretariat from the official headquarters at 53 Livingstone Avenue in Harare to his private premises.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Chiyangwa admitted at a press briefing on Friday that he was receiving rentals from the association for their use of his private premises.

“…They [Zifa] operate from my premises with minimal rentals while at the same time I am donating money, which means I am benefitting nothing at all. I don’t account to anybody [on Fifa funds] understand this, I report to Fifa only. I don’t even report to the public about Fifa funds or any fund,” Chiyangwa said.

Documents in possession of Standardsport reveal that the football governing body — now housed at Chiyangwa’s Chisipite offices — is paying monthly rentals to the Zifa boss.

This is in violation of Article 19 of the Fifa Code of Ethics which states that: (1) “When performing an activity for Fifa or before being elected for Fifa or before elected or appointed, persons bound by this code shall disclose any personal interests that could be linked with their prospective activities.”

(2) “Persons bound by this code shall avoid any situation that could lead to conflict of interest. Conflict of interest arises if persons bound by this code have, or appear to have, private or personal interests that detract from their ability to perform their duties with integrity in an independent and purposeful manner. Private or personal interest include gaining any possible advantage for the persons bound by this code themselves, their family, relatives, friends and acquaintances.”

Section three of Article 19 of the Fifa Code of Ethics further reads: “Persons bound by this code may not perform their duties in cases with an existing or potential conflict of interest. Any such conflict shall be immediately notified to the organisation for which the person bound by this code performs his duties.”

After his election as president in 2015, Chiyangwa allegedly forced Zifa to move away from its official headquarters, later alleging that it was “haunted and dirty” as it had been raided by creditors on a number of occasions.

Zifa is also allegedly leasing office furniture from Hansporte Investment — a private company which has commercial deals with Zifa and operates at 160 Enterprise Road, Highlands, Harare — offices owned by the Zifa president and are currently being used by the association as its headquarters.

The directors of Hansporte are Marshall Jonga and Beatrice Musavengana, both of who have links with private businesses owned by Chiyangwa.