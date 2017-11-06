Dhlodhlo vows to retain title

For three years Ndumiso Dhlodhlo has been trying to land the biggest bodybuilding title in the country.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

And with each passing year, he was starting to feel that the day would never come when he would win it.

With three-time winner Champion Chienderamwano as well as defending champion Paul Goredema in the mix, it looked unlikely that it would be Dhlodhlo’s year.

It was like a dream when he was announced as the new Mr. Zimbabwe bodybuilding champion at 7 Arts Theatre two weeks ago.

“I went into the competition for three years thinking I was going to win and I would leave disappointed every time. My journey has been hard as I was fighting for three years to win the overall titles and failing. But I kept telling myself that I was not going to give up till I won the Mr. Zim title,”Ndumiso told The Sports Hub.

Last year the Bulawayo-born- bodybuilder based in South Africa looked like the favourite to land the big one, which was eventually won by Goredema.

After finally clinching the big one, Dhlodhlo is now eyeing a successful title defence next year.

“I’m so happy to win this title this year and I’m looking forward to winning it for the second time in 2018 if God can give me time to be there. I will fight for nothing else but to win come next year,” he said.

“Competition was hard this year but not as much as I expected it to be. I am that person who does not give up easily.”

The 25-year-old has only been in bodybuilding for seven years and seems to have a great future and many years of competing ahead of him.

He tells the story of how he ventured into body building.

“One guy in a gym in Johannesburg, South Africa came to me and said ‘you have a good body, you should try bodybuilding’. He kept on pestering me to consider entering a contest and when a show came, he urged me to go and compete. I went to that show and I finished fourth and from there onwards, a fire in me was ignited,” Dhlodhlo said.

He is the reigning Mr. ZITF after defending the title he won last year in April.

Dhlodhlo was born in Emakhandeni and attended Zimele Secondary School in Silobela.