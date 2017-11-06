Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide fear for future as camps close

FREETOWN- After losing her baby boy in the devastating mudslide near the Sierra Leone capital Freetown, Aminata Kamara now fears that she could also be forced out of her home city when camps for survivors of August’s deadly landslide close next week.

A child’s shoe in the rubble at the site of Freetown’s mudslide, Sierra Leone. Residents believe many hundreds are buried beneath the soil. October 18, 2017. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Nicky Milne





Kamara was asleep in the early hours of Aug. 14 when three days of incessant, heavy rains sparked a mudslide on Freetown’s crowded Mount Sugar Loaf, killing an estimated 500 people.

The community of Regent, on the slopes of Mount Sugar Loaf, was devastated, with locals believing the real death toll is closer to 1,000 people with hundreds still lying dead under the rubble and more than 3,000 left homeless.

“We felt the ground move and heard the trees from the hill fall,” Kamara, still visibly scarred on her head and feet, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“I felt the force of something push me down. I fell with my child and passed out instantly. I was covered entirely in dirt but luckily my hands were visible and that’s how they found me.”

But her baby, Mohamed Sesay, was consumed by the force of the earth. His body has not been found.

Kamara is one of thousands who lost everything in the mudslide and is now living in one of several camps set up by the government with the help of international aid agencies.

About 1,900 households with over 7,000 people have been registered as needing help, according to O.B. Sisay who is leading a disaster response taskforce set up the president. He led the response team after a 2014 Ebola outbreak.

Sisay said some people have wrongly claimed to be mudslide victims in the West African country that was already struggling to help all those impacted by the Ebola crisis in 2014 that killed about 3,000 and a civil war raging from 1991 until 2002.