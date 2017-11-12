Ammara drops debut album

Songstress Ammara Brown’s support base in and out of the country was on Friday night reminded how much of a virtue patience is when they finally set eyes on the stunning video for her mega single, Akiliz.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Directed by Vusa Blaqs, the postponement of the video release, which was scheduled for last month, had started raising different unsubstantiated insinuations and conspiracies, which turned to be hot air as the delay appears to have been pure strategy.

Perhaps the next few weeks will be more peaceful for both the songstress and Ammartians (name for Brown’s fans) after she concurrently launched the much-expected 14-track album titled Ammartia at a posh joint in Harare on Friday night.

After months of changing from one date to the other, pressure had mounted on Brown in what triggered a surge even in the expectations of the project’s content.

Hosting the launch had become less of a choice but a mandate if any credibility was to be salvaged off the restive situation.

A significant crowd eager to take an early listen to the new project turned up for the event in the leafy suburb of Avondale where they had to patiently follow an unusual poetry starter before their main course performance from the songbird.

According to Brown, the album depicts her life and in over an hour of a sweaty and energetic display with a brief break in between, she left the crowd more conversant with the furtive side of her life.

“Most people ask me why I perform barefooted but I was raised a Muslim and you take off your shoes when you get to a sacred place. I bare my spirit and soul for you, so this is not just a stage,” she said.

In an interview on the sidelines of the launch, Ammara’s sister Chengeto described the moment as gratifying after a number of sleepless nights for her sister.

“To be honest, I have watched Ammara work on this album and herself as a musician for the past 10 years and right now I am so proud because she has worked hard for it and truly, she deserves this,” she said.

A rising singer, Chengeto said she was proud of the bar Ammara had set and saw it as a yardstick for her to glide even higher.

“It inspires me to go beyond this. It motivates me every single day and she makes sure to remind me of the things that I need to do to make it as an artist.”

Produced by reverred producers, among them Simba Tagz, Mr Kamera, Oskid and DJ Tamuka, the album co

nsists of tracks like Ammartia, Tawina featuring South Africa’s Jazz icon Hugh Masekela, Sey No and Crystal Blue Moon, among others.