Major boost for Miss Tourism Zim

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) got a timely boost after government pledged to finance the pageant whose grand finale is slated for next month.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

The shot in the arm comes at a time when preparations for the second edition of the pageant appear to be taking shape after the MTZ Trust held a fundraising dinner in Harare yesterday.

Although there was no confirmation on the issue from the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry by the time of going to print, MTZ spokesperson Spencer Manyemba said the money was proof that the event had support from government.

“MTZ is the only government-endorsed pageant. As much as we have full support and endorsement from the government, their support financially is a sign to the country that they believe in the event,” said Manyemba.

The new development comes at a time when this year’s anchor sponsor of the event has remained anonymous, amid widespread calls to replace last year benefactors who took an unexpected U-turn on their promises.

Manyemba said the timely sponsorship was a leap forward in terms of government’s attempt to promote the girl child in the country.

“Our pageant stands out to be different in the way that we are standing out for the cause of the girl child. As we aim to assist marginalised girls, we have acquired more talents from the nation itself and that is good for development,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 20 young ladies have been selected for a boot camp scheduled for November 25 to December 10 in Harare.

At the grand finale, set for the Harare International Conference Centre on December 9, top musicians Jah Prayzah and Winky D will perform along with other foreign artists who are yet to be announced.