Fork talk lifts bitcoin to all-time high near $8 000

LONDON — Bitcoin hit an all-time high just below $8 000 (£6 060) on Friday, on talk that software upgrade whose suspension sent the cryptocurrency into a tailspin at the end of last week was, after all, going ahead within hours.

Reuters

Talk that the upgrade — which could split or “fork” bitcoin into two versions — would go ahead was driven by a statement on the website of Coinbase, the world’s largest bitcoin company with operations in 32 countries.

“The Bitcoin Segwit2x fork is expected to occur in the next six hours,” it said in a statement published at 10:04am GMT.

If a bitcoin clone were created, any holders would also in theory instantly become owners of the new spin-off.