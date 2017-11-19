Insurance sector in the doldrums

Zimbabwe’s insurance sector is in deep crisis, ravaged by an accelerating economic decline, which has brought down the penetration rate to as little as 3%, industry officials have said.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The sector’s sluggish growth is coming under increasing pressure from shrinking disposable incomes owing to high unemployment and a tight liquidity.

Industry officials who spoke to Standardbusiness last week said all was not well in the insurance sector and called for players to be “very innovative” in order to survive.

“Our penetration ratio is not that good as Zimbabwe. I think we are between 3% and 5%.

“What is causing this thing to happen is the state of our economy.

“Our clients no longer have enough disposable income to take up policies,” said Edward Gomba, the Ruvimbo Funeral Assurance founder and CEO.

Gomba, who is also the immediate past president of Insurance Institute of Zimbabwe (IIZ), said due to economic challenges in the country, the industry had witnessed a huge reduction in premiums collected and an increase in lapsed or cancelled policies.

“These challenges of the economy have also caused the companies to have more cancellations in terms of policies and also companies to have more lapses.

“So there is an improvement in the industry but there are challenges on the ground in terms of the economy,” he said, adding that few people were taking up insurance policies due to depressed disposable incomes.

Big companies were not spared either.

Fidelity Assurance reported a decline in net premiums to $4,48 million from $7,6 million in the six months to June this year.

In the same period, Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s net earned premiums dropped slightly by 1% to $91 million from $91, 8 million achieved in the same period in the previous year, on decreased life insurance revenue.

Life sales declined by 5% to $10,4 million while non-life sales rose 3% to $153,5 million in the same period.

Recently, government reviewed the minimum capital requirements for short-term insurers and funeral assurers to $2, $5 million from $1, 5 million and for life assurers to $5 million from $2 million.

While presenting at the IIZ annual conference in Victoria Falls last week, Pathways Africa founder and CEO Joe Mutizwa warned the insurance sector to brace for turbulent times triggered by disruptive technologies, demographic shifts and dramatic changes in consumer aspirations, among other challenges.

He said players in the sector were also facing corruption, lack of competitiveness, skills mismatch, infrastructure bottlenecks, foreign and domestic debt, currency dilemma, inflationary pressures, as well as fiscal crisis, among other problems.

Mutizwa urged companies to increase integrity of their systems as a number of firms had been caught flat-footed in 2007, as the systems could not cope with what was happening.

Despite these challenges, the industry has many opportunities especially in the microinsurance sector, industry officials say.

“There are plenty of opportunities but mostly the micro-insurance side, which is a new kid on the block brought in by the Insurance and Pension Commission. So I urge all insurance companies to really go big time in the micro-insurance space,” Gomba said.

Newly-elected IIZ president Ushe Mungaraza said every situation presented opportunities.

“For example, if you look, there are efforts to be able to expand the market and look at the lower end of our market, people who are not insured. The informal market I think is a reality now,” he said.

“So I think as a market, we also need to be able to have skills that can tap into that market, not our normal or usual market.

“So we have the right skills that are able to go down and tap onto the emerging market in terms of the micro-insurance. So I think for me that’s quite a big opportunity.”