Hospitals blamed for deaths

A lot of Zimbabwean women die giving birth because of poor service delivery at health institutions, a United Nations Children Fund (Unicef) senior official said on Friday.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Nejmudin Bilal told the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe (HPA) annual conference in Harare that most of the maternal deaths were caused by delays in serving patients.

“The quality of care leaves a lot to be desired,” he said.

“The main contributor to maternal death and paternal death are the delays that occur in receiving appropriate care once patients have reached the health institution, even when inputs are available.

“This leads to poor quality of care by health professionals even when inputs are adequate.”

He urged the HPA to implement education and training programmes at health institutions in order to enhance service delivery.

“Over 85% of deaths can be avoided, with improvement in quality of care,” Bilal added.

“All this requires an increasing importance of the role of the Health Professions Authority and health professionals council in making sure that minimum standards are met by the health facilities that are delivering services, through education and training.”

Zimbabwe’s public health institutions are poorly resourced because the government is broke.

Hospitals often go without drugs, including painkillers and poorly paid health workers are demoralised.