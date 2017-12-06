Top Menu



Navigation


You are here: Home International Wildfires continue to rage across Southern California

Wildfires continue to rage across Southern California

December 6, 2017 in International

Ventura, California-Burning with extreme speed and ferocity, a flurry of wildfires torched more than 65,000 acres in Southern California, as firefighters struggled to contain the simultaneous infernos.

CNN

Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions fueled at least five wildfires Tuesday, marking what has been a devastating year for fires in California.

The latest fires forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, burned down more than a hundred buildings and triggered power outages in the region.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Legal:

Our Partners:

Categories:

The Standard:

AMH logo

© 2017 The Zimind. All Rights reserved.

DMMA logo