I don’t give up so easily: Minkki

AMERICAN fashion model Jelena Noura “Gigi” Hadid might be a distance away from Zimbabwe, but her modelling proficiency are the source of inspiration for rising model Shylet “Minkki” Ndarambwa who is determined to follow her trails.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

With nearly 30 million Instagram followers, which is among the reasons she is attractive to major companies, Hadid’s net worth was $13 million as of March this year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com and was in 2016 named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council.

It is such influence that the 19-year-old Ndarambwa — signed to Size 4 Modelling Agency — is inspired to emulate.

“When growing up, l was always fascinated with television that sometimes I would tell myself that I want to become an actress, but I later settled for modelling,” Minkki told The Standard Style.

“As a model, I look up to other models for inspiration like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Lupita Nyong’o as they have really made it and have done great things for their societies and that is what I want to emulate.”

Ndarambwa said she will defy the odds and soldier on to establish her name in this competitive industry as she doesn’t let life circumstances, background and other people define her. she defines herself, which is what makes her different from the rest.

“I know there are some setbacks in the modelling profession. But l have learnt from the great and i am inspired by the best, so I don’t quit when things get tough, but I just get tougher. When it rains, I don’t hide, instead I get an umbrella and keep moving,” she said.

“I believe if your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough. So, as someone with the will to succeed, I should keep moving. If I can’t run, I will walk and if I can’t walk, I will crawl, as long as I keep on moving.”

The 1,65 metres tall model said her motto is: Do what successful people do and you will be successful and avoid what failures do and you will be successful.

She said she is awaiting to go to university and study media and society studies.