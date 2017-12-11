Juventus, AC Milan eye Musona

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona could be set for a sensational January move to Italian giants Juventus, AC Milan or Sampdoria following reports in Belgium last week that the Serie A clubs have sent scouts to monitor the talented striker.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The Italian clubs together with German giants Bayer Leverkusen are closely watching the 27-year-old and reportedly sent their top scouts to watch the exciting Warriors forward in action for KV Oostende when they played KV Mechelen yesterday.

While Musona’s agent Paschalis Tountouris, the founder of Prosport Europe, could not be reached for a comment, according to the Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad the four European clubs dispatched scouts to assess Musona in action at the Versluys Arena last night.

“The stands of the Versluys Arena will be well-stocked Saturday. Scouts of Juventus, AC Milan, Sampdoria and Leverkusen will be present. But which player have they come to watch,” part of the report carried by the Belgian publication read.

“Het Nieuwsblad can reveal that there will be important people in tribune this weekend at the meeting between Ostend and Mechelen. Juventus, AC Milan, Sampdoria and Bayer Leverkusen will send emissaries,” Het Nieuwsblad said.

“The four clubs are aiming for one and the same player: Knowledge Musona.

“The Zimbabwean striker has been on the books of the KVO (KV Oostende) for four seasons now. In 102 games, he has already scored 38 goals. At 27, he could see his career take off by joining Serie A and the Bundesliga,” the report claimed.

After a slow start to the season due to an ankle injury, Musona has been enjoying good run of form in the Belgian top-flight which has coincided with his team’s KV Oostende’s gradual rise out of the relegation zone.

Last week the Aces Youth Soccer Academy product was on the score sheet on his return from injury as his solitary goal rescued a point for KV Oostende away to Sporting Charleroi.

It was Musona’s fourth goal in 15 Jupiler Pro League matches this season as he looks to surpass last season’s haul of 10 goals.

In fact, the player nicknamed the “Smiling Assassin” could have scored more league goals last season had he not missed some of his team’s matches due to Zimbabwe’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

His efforts were, however, good enough to help his side finish fourth in the Jupiler Pro League and runners-ups in the Belgian Cup to qualify for the Uefa Europa League.

KV Oostende were eliminated from the Uefa Europa League by French side Olympique Marseille but the former Kaizer Chiefs striker was impressive in both legs of the third round qualification encounter.

Musona scored a spectacular goal in Oostende’s 4-2 defeat in the first leg and was also the team’s standout player in the second leg encounter but could not find the back of the net for his team as they were held to a goalless draw.

The striker has also been leading the Warriors from the front since being handed the national team armband and in June celebrated his new role by scoring a hat-trick as Zimbabwe thumped Liberia 3-0 in the opening round of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Musona’s performances appear to have caught the attention of potential suitors in Europe, setting him up perfectly for a potential big move either in January or at the end of the season.

It would be a second opportunity for Musona in the major European leagues after struggling to make an impression in the German Bundesliga after unsuccessful stints at TSG Hoffenheim and Augsburg between 2011 and 2013.

If any of the Serie A giants snap up, the player will become the first Zimbabwean to play in the Italian league.

French-born Zimbabwean footballer Salade Machemba was in the Atalanta books last year but only played for the reserve side.

Musona played in the German Bundesliga before turning for 1989 Hoffenheim and Augsburg on loan.