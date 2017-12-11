Motorcross champ Ashwell eyes Summer Series

SINCE he broke his leg in October 2015, Zimbabwe motocross champion Jaden Ashwell has never quite reached the level he was expected to reach in the sport after a successful start to his career.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Save for his success at the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) Motocross of African Nations Championships in Botswana, the South African nationals and FIM Africa MX champion has performed below par this year.

But the rider is looking to close the year with a flourish as he prepares to take part in the season-ending Summer Series set for Donnybrook Raceway later this week.

The former Zimbabwe multiple motocross champion will be hoping to take advantage of familiar conditions to shrug off competition from top riders from Germany, South Africa and other countries to finish the season strong.

“The Summer Series should be a good event for me this year with lots of competition expected. I will be racing in the MX1 Class on my KTM450. I have been working hard so that I can win and end my year on a high,” Ashwell said in an interview with The Sports Hub.

The 21-year-old Marondera-born rider knows he is yet to reach his potential, but will be buoyed by the success he captured in Botswana four months ago.

“I broke my leg in October 2015, so due to injury I was unable to race or ride much last year. I have been competing in the Motocross nationals in South Africa this year. I didn’t do as well as I would have liked overall in the South African nationals.

“In August this year I competed in the Motocross of African Nations, which was held in Botswana where I represented Zimbabwe and managed to win the MX1 class. I am looking to reproduce the same form to win at the Summer Series,” he said.

Ashwell, who is sponsored by Leopack Transport, Fuchs Silkolene, Musgrave Racing and Kool Kits, is already looking forward to a bigger 2018 season.

He has been racing motocross since 2002 and has won titles in virtually every class he has competed in until he was crowned the Zimbabwe MX1 champion in 2012.

In 2013 he went to the US to train and won a few regional races in Northern California before injury ended his hopes of making it to the lucrative Lorreta Lynn qualifiers.

The Zimbabwe Summer Series will open with two Supercross (evening) events slated for December 13 and 15, concluding with a full day of motocross action on December 17.

Some of the country’s budding riders who have been doing wonders in the South African nationals are expected to take part.

Riders such as Bradley Perry, Ricky Whyte, Daiyaan Manuel, Emmanuel Bako, Tanya Muzinda, Leigh-Anne Young, Tristan Grainger, Kuda Mhene (Jnr), Bigz Chitima (Jnr), Munyaradzi Bako, Josh Goby, Cameron Thixton, Jordan Dewdney, Lee and Mudiwa Chigumba, are expected to light the Summer Series.

At least four Germans are expected to take part in an event that has been attracting Europeans in recent years.

British motocross champion, Damon Strydom as well as Dutchman Jeffrey Meurs are some of the top European riders that graced the Summer Series in the recent past.