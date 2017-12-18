ERC warns army on polls

Poll watchdog, the Election Resource Centre (ERC), has called on the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to maintain a non-partisan role during the electoral processes.

By Staff Reporter

ERC executive director Tawanda Chimhini said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should also ensure political parties observe neutrality and promote free, fair and credible elections.

“The Election Resource Centre is concerned with Minister of State for Masvingo Province, Josiah Hungwe’s statement that Zanu PF will work with the ZDF to campaign ahead of the 2018 general elections,” Chimhini said.

The ERC encouraged all political parties and ZDF to respect and observe the neutrality of ZDF as mandated by the Constitution.

ERC urged the government to ensure that a peaceful environment is maintained that would enable the citizens of Zimbabwe to exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear or intimidation.