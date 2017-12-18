ERC warns army on polls

Poll watchdog, the Election Resource Centre (ERC), has called on the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to maintain a non-partisan role during the electoral processes.
By Staff Reporter
ERC executive director Tawanda Chimhini said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should also ensure political parties observe neutrality and promote free, fair and credible elections.
“The Election Resource Centre is concerned with Minister of State for Masvingo Province, Josiah Hungwe’s statement that Zanu PF will work with the ZDF to campaign ahead of the 2018 general elections,” Chimhini said.
The ERC encouraged all political parties and ZDF to respect and observe the neutrality of ZDF as mandated by the Constitution.
ERC urged the government to ensure that a peaceful environment is maintained that would enable the citizens of Zimbabwe to exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear or intimidation.
+27635166352Call or whats-app a great woman all your problems now
*It was like a bad omen with what we call (Isiqhitho) in our South African religion. I decided to visit or consult with Dr wendy wuno. When I got to her temple she touched my forehead and my palm, then she prayed for me. She told me to wait for 7 (seven) days in order to see the outcome/results. Within (3) three days my girlfriend sent me a text message asking me and my family to meet with her family the very same week at her parental home.
*On arrival, my girlfriend could hardly hold back herself. When she saw me, she just broke in tears and knelt down asking me to marry her right there as she was ready to be my wife. As they say, the rest was history. We made a great couple after the wedding and we are now a happy family.
*We have been together for Four years now ever since. Once again I would like to thank wendyi. Just in case you face the same problem as mine, don’t hesitate or waste your time, visit her and you won’t regret.
Contact the Great Healer wendy now for your relationship and marriage problems+27635166352