Tuku to headline Sama UK Festival 2018

Music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi will lead a contingent of musicians from southern Africa for the Impala Southern African Music and Arts (Sama) Festival in the United Kingdom in March.

The festival is being organised by Y2K Promotions in partnership with car rental firm Impala Car Rental and Mukuru.

Tuku, who was recently conferred with the Legend Award at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima), is no stranger to the festival, having headlined this year’s showcase alongside Jah Prayzah. Winky D and Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave were the other Zimbabwean artists who took part in this year’s festival that was held from April 14 to 15.

Next March, Tuku leads a team of southern African musicians who include the Zimbabwean trio of Winky D, Sam Dondo and Andy Muridzo as well as South Africa’s Mafikizolo.

The Sama kicks off with a show in London’s Oasis Banqueting on March 30, with the second show slated for the second day at the Sky Dome in Coventry.

Impala Car Rental director Thompson Dondo said the idea of partnering Y2K Promotions was to create a positive synergy around the brand Impala, especially with those in the diaspora.

“Our business niche is around people in the diaspora. Partnering Y2K Promotions for a music show of such a magnitude is meant to market our brand. This is a show for southern Africans in the UK and it’s a good platform for Impala, whose large chunk of clients are people in the diaspora,” he said.

Dondo, who hosted a successful Cassper Nyovest gig in Harare recently, said Impala Car Rental will take part in similar shows in the diaspora.

“We are not ending with the UK Sama Festival. Impala Car Rental will also take part in a similar gig in the United States that will follow soon after the UK show,” he said.

Impala Car Rental recently roped in Cassper Nyovest as its brand ambassador for its South African branch.

The Sama Festival has become a popular gig in the UK.