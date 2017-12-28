Africa Golf Shop sets new trends for local golf

EVER wondered where you can

get the latest golf equipment, ac-

cessories and golf lifestyle-re-

lated products from some of the

world leading brands locally as

soon as they are released to the

global market?

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Well, Africa Golf Shop, which

opened its doors early this year at

Kamfinsa Shopping Centre in Ha-

rare, is proving to be the place to

be for all local golf aficionados.

Catering for golfers of all abil-

ities, the well-stocked golf shop

which has signed up with some of

the global game’s major brands,

offers a wide range of products

from budget lines to the latest pre-

mium brand equipment, clothing

and accessories.

Local entrepreneur Albert Chinamano, who is the brains behind

the concept, told The Sports Hub

in an interview last week that he

was motivated to set up the shop

by the desire to offer quality products and services to local golfers.

“I’m a social golfer myself and

whenever I would travel outside

the country, people would ask me

to bring them golf shoes, clubs, a

golf bag, among other things.

“Eventually I said to myself,

why not open a shop, which would

offer golfers everything they need

and at the same time providing

quality at some reasonable pric-

es,” he said.

Chinamano said Africa Golf

Shop had signed up with some of

golf ’s leading brand franchises to

offer genuine products to the Zim-

babwean market.

“We approached all the major

brands such as Titleist, Cleve-

land, Callaway, TaylorMade, Mi-

zuno…we don’t have exclusive

distributorship but we have the

permission to get all the stuff di-

rectly from them at negotiated

wholesale prices.

“It’s very exciting because

when we first approached them

and told them that we wanted to

do golf retail in Zimbabwe, they

were very sceptical, but I was

so determined that we still went

ahead with our plans.

“Eventually we have built a re-

lationship with them to the extent

that they will now be coming here

next year as our relationship con-

tinues to grow.

“TaylorMade will be coming

here during the Zimbabwe Open

where they will conduct a golf

clinic for junior golfers from local

schools while we are also plan-

ning to host a Africa Golf Shop

Pro-Am during that week.”

Africa Golf Shop also recent-

ly enlisted the services of sea-

soned local professional golfer

Robson Saurombe, while it’s also

in the process of setting up an ar-

ray of other services, which in-

clude complimentary custom-fit-

ting, setting up a state-of-the-art

golf simulator, an indoor putting

green and play centre.

Chinamano said they were

grateful for the support they had

received from the local golf com-

munity so far and would continue

to strive to offer the best products and services.

“We really appreciate the re-

ception we have received from the

Zimbabwe golf community so far

and they’ve given us so much in

terms of potential for this mar-

ket.

“We just want to make sure

that we continue to offer the best

quality and service. We will sell

and provide to the market some-

thing that is of [good] quality,

genuine and affordable.

If it’s an-

ything to do with golf, we want to

be the one stop shop and do away

with the notion that if someone

wants the latest products, they

have to send someone outside the

country to get it.

If we don’t have it, we can have it available in five