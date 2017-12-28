Africa Golf Shop sets new trends for local golf

EVER wondered where you can
get the latest golf equipment, ac-
cessories and golf lifestyle-re-
lated products from some of the
world leading brands locally as
soon as they are released to the
global market?
BY DANIEL NHAKANISO
Well, Africa Golf Shop, which
opened its doors early this year at
Kamfinsa Shopping Centre in Ha-
rare, is proving to be the place to
be for all local golf aficionados.
Catering for golfers of all abil-
ities, the well-stocked golf shop
which has signed up with some of
the global game’s major brands,
offers a wide range of products
from budget lines to the latest pre-
mium brand equipment, clothing
and accessories.
Local entrepreneur Albert Chinamano, who is the brains behind
the concept, told The Sports Hub
in an interview last week that he
was motivated to set up the shop
by the desire to offer quality products and services to local golfers.
“I’m a social golfer myself and
whenever I would travel outside
the country, people would ask me
to bring them golf shoes, clubs, a
golf bag, among other things.
“Eventually I said to myself,
why not open a shop, which would
offer golfers everything they need
and at the same time providing
quality at some reasonable pric-
es,” he said.
Chinamano said Africa Golf
Shop had signed up with some of
golf ’s leading brand franchises to
offer genuine products to the Zim-
babwean market.
“We approached all the major
brands such as Titleist, Cleve-
land, Callaway, TaylorMade, Mi-
zuno…we don’t have exclusive
distributorship but we have the
permission to get all the stuff di-
rectly from them at negotiated
wholesale prices.
“It’s very exciting because
when we first approached them
and told them that we wanted to
do golf retail in Zimbabwe, they
were very sceptical, but I was
so determined that we still went
ahead with our plans.
“Eventually we have built a re-
lationship with them to the extent
that they will now be coming here
next year as our relationship con-
tinues to grow.
“TaylorMade will be coming
here during the Zimbabwe Open
where they will conduct a golf
clinic for junior golfers from local
schools while we are also plan-
ning to host a Africa Golf Shop
Pro-Am during that week.”
Africa Golf Shop also recent-
ly enlisted the services of sea-
soned local professional golfer
Robson Saurombe, while it’s also
in the process of setting up an ar-
ray of other services, which in-
clude complimentary custom-fit-
ting, setting up a state-of-the-art
golf simulator, an indoor putting
green and play centre.
Chinamano said they were
grateful for the support they had
received from the local golf com-
munity so far and would continue
to strive to offer the best products and services.
“We really appreciate the re-
ception we have received from the
Zimbabwe golf community so far
and they’ve given us so much in
terms of potential for this mar-
ket.
“We just want to make sure
that we continue to offer the best
quality and service. We will sell
and provide to the market some-
thing that is of [good] quality,
genuine and affordable.
If it’s an-
ything to do with golf, we want to
be the one stop shop and do away
with the notion that if someone
wants the latest products, they
have to send someone outside the
country to get it.
If we don’t have it, we can have it available in five
