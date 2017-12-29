After the Bobster, you are so stuck with soldiers

BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My People

As always, I am very fine. I now have more time to do as much shopping as I want.

While you poverty-stricken people were happy to see me and Robert going, I wonder if that has improved your financial situation.

I hope you find the missing $15 billion.

I am just worried that all of you were used to topple Bhobho without having a clue as to why it was good for yourselves, your families or the country.

Now that your foolish euphoria is over, confusion has set in.

Lizard Ngwena has shown that he has very little understanding of the constitution, or any legal issues for that matter.

The first sign that he was a lawyer with little or no understanding of legal matters was when he violated the constitution by appointing too many non constituency soldiers and technocrats into cabinet without appreciating that there was a limit to how many such people he could appoint.

And that was being done by someone who had been in cabinet since the 80s!

Poor Joji had to be summoned to save Lizard Ngwena the blushes by saying he was aware of the constitutional limitations, which was obviously not true as he would not have had to fire the unfortunate Lazarus Dokora while Christopher Mutsvangwa and some professor were reduced to positions of advisors.

Knowing the overated Lizard as I do, don’t be surprised to see Chinoz being appointed to deputise Chris in the science portfolio.

Comrade Egypt Dzinemunenzwa could make a surprise appearance in the foreign affairs portfolio, with Abigail Damasane bouncing back in the finance and economic development portfolio.

Stop it! Auxiria!

I have been so traumatised by the amateurish efforts being made by Mrs Lizard Ngwena to try and win the hearts and minds of the people.

What she does not know is that the people loved me with all their hearts and that is why they wanted me to one day become their president in future.

First of all, Amai Ngwena’s adventures at hospitals are reported as surprise visits when scores of people would be singing with the usual Dead BC in attendance.

Please don’t try and imitate me Auxiria! You stop it! This is the wife of Mugabi speaking! The President……..How I wish those days would return.

Auxiria should read some of the comments on social media about her visit to some parts of Matabeleland.

There is a very strong sentiment that rather than providing a few biscuits to some orphans in the provinces, she could have nudged her husband’s government into helping people of the area access basic services such as birth certificates given the murderous campaigns waged by a certain state security minister who later became president of a very troubled southern African country.

The same president would later promote the very same soldiers who helped him to butcher some unarmed civilians.

Meanwhile, a certain presidential advisor feels discussing Gukurahundi is unhelpful.

He also feels that it is no longer important to respect provisions of the Unity Accord in terms of allocating two positions to Zanu and two to PF Zapu.

So, looking at the current presidium, you have Ngwena, Oppah and Chiwenga from the old Zanu side while Zapu only has Kembo Mohadi.

Maybe there has been a Gukurahundi on the Unity Accord.

In case you missed it

I hope everybody was following developments at the congress when the presidential advisor stood up to make a solidarity statement.

Or was he reflecting his boss’ opinions.

I hope the ever squabbling opposition was listening.

What the advisor essentially said was that war veterans, the military and chiefs would be out in full force and produce a bigger election victory than in 1980.

Now that should be of concern to everybody. Military, chiefs, war veterans campaigning? 2008 revisited?

Ngwena, be transparent

I am sure all of you deserve answers about developments taking place in your country following “the military assisted” transition.

Would it not be interesting if Dead BC could dispatch Big Reben to interview The Bobster about what it feels like to be a pensioner?

We have heard the side of Father Fidelis Mukonori so maybe you need to hear what Gushungo has to say.

Or are they afraid he may blurt something to the effect that he believes he is still under house arrest?

Was it as bloodless as is being said?

Where exactly is Mboko, Saviour, Jonso and Dread Zhuwawu?

Munhuwese Kuna Amai!

Umasalu woyeee!

Unconquerable!

Dr Amai Stop it! (Miracle PhD)

l Feedback: Doctorstopit@gmail.com