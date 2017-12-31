Jazz concert in the new year

Harare’s 2018 music calendar gets off to an early start with a performance by the Simin Tander Jazz Quartet, which presents a public performance on January 6, as well as a complementary jazz workshop for local musicians and a collaboration event in Mabvuku.

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The quartet will visit Harare as part of the Twelve – Music Every Month concert series and will perform at Theatre In The Park at 7:30pm on January 6. On January 4 the quartet will visit the Mavambo Trust in Mabvuku, collaborating with musicians from the area, while an all-day workshop for jazz musicians will be run at St John’s College on January 5.

Eren Levendoglu, founder and director of the 12 concerts, said the Simin Tander Jazz Quartet was a highly-respected and increasingly popular group from Europe, and would bring an interesting blend of international jazz influences to their performances and workshop.

Simin Tander is lead singer of the group, and is of German-Afghan parentage; her name is Persian for “silvery shining.” Her group consists of Jeroen Van Vliet (piano and keyboard), Cord Heineking (double bass) and Etienne Nillesen (drums). The quartet is well-known on the jazz scene in Germany and the Netherlands, and has performed in China, Hong China, South Korea, Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic. Their music features a range of styles, including a strong Middle Eastern influence stemming in part from Simin’s heritage.

The group has performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival and the Women In Jazz Festival and has given concerts in well-known establishments such as the Bimhuis, and Amsterdam Concertgebouw. Their concert in Harare will feature a selection of their own repertoire from three recorded albums.

“We are excited to start the year with this acclaimed and talented foursome, who will present a jazz concert that will have broad appeal across all musical tastes,” said Levendoglu.

Support for the concert has come from the German Embassy, Goethe Zentrum Harare and the Sazlburg Festival-Harare Chamber Music Festival.

Booking for the Theatre In The Park performance is now open at The Spotlight in the Reps Theatre foyer, or online at www.thespotlight.co.zw, and tickets will also be on sale at the door. People interested in taking part in the workshop can call Jonathan Kalonga on 0772 911755.