Fish project changes lives

Makurumidze fish project in Zimuto near Masvingo has transformed the lives of its 35 members who are now generating money to sustain their families.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

Members of the co-operative, which started in 2015 with the help of World Food Programme under the Food for Assets Programme, were selected on the basis of their vulnerability, food insecurity and willingness to engage in fish production.

The co-operative began with 1 200 fish and upon harvesting, members shared 186kg, sold 718 kg and realising $2 154. They used the money to buy fish feed, a water pump and to hire an excavator for the construction of additional ponds.

Now the co-operative has integrated fish farming with poultry, gardening and apiculture. Members say their lives have been transformed by money generated from the projects.

The group is also doing internal savings and lending schemes which have helped members buy livestock, household goods as well as pay school fees for their children.

Shamiso Taruvinga Musarurwa, the chairperson of the bees section said her life had changed positively.

“Both my husband and I were not employed and we struggled to make ends meet before joining this co-operative,” she said.

“The co-operative has brought change into our lives and we now get money from what we sell as a group. I am not the only one benefitting, but the whole community.”

Unlike other women of her age, Monica Makuvaza (65) is not dependant on her children whom she struggled to raise after the death of her husband in 1990.

“I have been able to take care of myself. Right now I am taking care of my granddaughter in Grade 5. Her father is late,” Makuvaza said.

“One’s age should not limit a person. We should use our hands, if only I had known about it long back, my life would have improved a long time ago.”

It is not just Makurumidze Co-operative that has become a thriving project in Zimuto, there is also Sekenende Co-operative situated in Ward 1.

Sekenende fish ponds were established in 2013 with 180 members but others lost hope, leaving only 34 active members.

Money realised by the co-operative was used to start poultry, orchards and bees projects.

This has helped the people who are part of the co-operative to sustain their lives.

Vice-secretary of the co-operative, Kwenda Musodzi said members now enjoyed good nutrition due to the project.

“We now have relish, we sell our products and get money and we also sell eggs and have some to cook at home,”

Musodzi said.

“School fees issues are no longer a headache as our kids are now going to school without the fear of being chased away.”

The chairperson of the fishery project, Mary Chibango said: “We have challenges when there are no rains and during the winter. But otherwise if there is water and when it is hot we harvest more fish. We are also getting lessons on fishery and other activities that we are doing as a community. We harvest after six months and then sell the various products and share the money.”