Man arrested for operating a bogus butchery

A Zanu PF youth member has been arrested on charges of operating a butchery without a valid operating licence and employing people without medical certificates, while selling meat which had not been inspected and approved.

BY SILAS NKALA

Fundisani Dewa (32) of Hebert Chitepo Street in Bulawayo denied the charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushove on Tuesday. The magistrate remanded him out of custody to January 15.

It is the state case that the complainant in the matter is the state represented by Elvis Mlalazi, and Sebastian Shereni both police officers stationed at the Bulawayo Central Police Station attached to theft section.

Allegations against Dewa are that on May 13 2016 at 3pm, the police officers went to the Bulawayo Meat Wholesalers along Hebert Chitepo Street in Bulawayo where Dewa is a manager. It is the state case that Dewa was found operating a butchery without a valid shop licence and certificate of registration.

The police officers also allegedly discovered that Dewa had employed Mkhululi Siziba and Marvellous Nkala who were selling meat without the requisite valid medical certificates.

The butchery had 169 chickens which were not obtained from a registered slaughter house and had not been passed as fit for human consumption.

The Bulawayo City Council health inspectors were contacted and issued a condemnation certificate number 0153 condemning the 169 chickens.

This led to the opening of a docket charging Dewa, leading to his appearance in court.

Dewa is being represented by Dumisani Dube.