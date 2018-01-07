Winky D in early album release

WHILE basking in the glory of his victory as the Coca-Cola ZBC- TV Coke Top 50 Videos ultimate winner, dancehall sensation Winky D will on February 2 present an early present to his fans in form of an album (Gombwe) at Harare International Conference Center.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Winky D has partnered with award-winning music promoter 2 Kings Entertainment for the launch.

It will be a two in one event that will also serve as a birthday bash for the Ninja President.

In an interview with Standard Style, one of the event organisers Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment said preparations for the launch are already in motion.

“Winky D is a man of class, so we are doing our best to make sure we maintain that and that is why we have decided to start preparations for the launch earlier so that we present a faultless event to the paymasters, who are the fans,” he said.

“This is going to be a big launch not to be missed as it will be graced by some surprise guest artistes among other friends of Winky D who has grown a good fan base that has seen his shows attracting full houses.”

He said the pricing of the launch tickets was favourable as they wanted fans to come in their numbers. He urged show-goers to buy their tickets selling at $7 (ordinary) and $15 (VIP), thorough cash, swipe and ecocash in advance.

The man himself, Ninja President has also started promoting the album launch to his fans (Magafa) through his official Facebook page, Winky D DiBigman.

“It is with great pleasure that I hereby congratulate all Gafas who made it into this New Year in Gafaful style, the long awaited new album titled Gombwe, will be released and launched on February 2 at the HICC. It carries my sensations, perceptions and prescribed actions for past, present and future Gafa life,” he posted on his Facebook page.

“I wish all of you a Gafaful new year with bigger and better energies to conquer the challenges of the past, present and future.”

Winky D’s lyrical prowess has gotten rich over the years that he has distinguished himself as a prolific social commentator who combines unparalleled lyrical prowess and engaging poetry.

With his last year’s album Gafa Futi; Chi Extraterrestrial, he takes the crown for what can be undoubtedly the most versatile and mature local dancehall production.

The popular chanter who describes himself as the Bill Gates of Zimdancehall, is also rated by music promoters among the country’s big five musicians in terms of crowd-pulling capacity.