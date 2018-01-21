Chipeta joins Saudi club

ZIMBABWE international defender Eric Chipeta has completed a move to Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Raed FC as he looks to revive his career after parting ways with South African club Ajax Cape Town in August.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The 27-year-old former Hwange and Chippa United player was unveiled by the Saudi Arabia Pro League side on Friday after reportedly signing an 18-month deal with an option to renew based on performances.

Chipeta’s representatives, Mede8 Sports Management Agency, also confirmed the defender’s move.

“Erick really wanted a move abroad, and we’re really excited for him and grateful we could assist him in making this opportunity happen for him. He is a great player and we are looking forward to seeing him in action,” the agency said in a statement.

Chipeta, who was part of the Warriors’ Cosafa Castle Cup winning squad last year, has been club-hunting since his contract with the Urban Warriors was terminated through mutual consent in August 2017.

He will be hoping to make an immediate impact at Al-Raed FC, who are currently sitting bottom of the Saudi Arabian Pro League standings having just managed two wins in 17 matches.