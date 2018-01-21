ZSE ends bearish for third week in a row

HARARE — The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Shares index slipped for the third week running, dropping 4,34% to close at 90,58 points as the market continues to adjust from the bullrun which ended in November last year.

The Source

The Top 10 index lost 3,08% to settle at 91,49 points on losses recorded by Econet and Innscor.

Market capitalisation fell 3,27% in the week to close at $8,67 billion from $8,96 billion in the previous week.

Total market turnover, however, increased by 1,46% to $8,38 million from $8,26 million in the previous week.

Econet and Innscor dropped 21,28% and 5,6% to trade at 70,06 cents and 80,25 cents respectively.

Beverage maker Delta advanced 2,1% to trade at 59,02 cents while Padenga added 3,84% to settle at 48,12 cents.

Old Mutual also added 12,64% to trade at 545,66 cents.

Other heavyweight counters, BAT, Simbisa and National Foods remained unchanged at 3 000 cents, 45 cents and 645 cents in that order. Additionally, Seedco and Hippo Valley remained at 200 cents and 173 cents respectively.

Among the shakers, retail giant, OK Zimbabwe lost 2,65% to close the week at 16,55 cents.

Zimre, FML and Masimba shedded 3,24%, 4,31% and 2,7% to settle at 2,99 cents, 18,66 cents and 7 cents respectively.

Afdis, Edgars and Fidelity also eased 3,31%, 4,26% and 9,6% to trade at 145 cents, 4,5 cents and 8 cents in that order.

CBZ lost 10% to settle at 9 cents while Barclays shedded 12,73% to trade at 4,8 cents.

Brick manufacturer, Willdale eased 11,76% to close the week at 2,99 cents.

Partially offsetting the losses recorded in the week, Dairibord, Meikles and TSL advanced 0,45%, 1,94% and 2,27% to trade at 11,05 cents, 30,50 cents and 45 cents respectively.

Unifreight and Zimplow also gained 2,11% and 3,58% to close at 1,45 cents and 8,1 cents respectively.

On the mining space, the mining index gained 0,11% to close at 134,52 points on slight gains recorded by Bindura, after the nickel miner advanced 0,44% to close at 4,52 cents in the week under review. Other mining counters remained unchanged at previous week prices.

Foreign participation was subdued on the local bourse during the week, with 30% of the trades being foreign trades.

Additionally, foreigners remained net buyers in the week, with purchases amounting to $3,96 million compared to sales of $1,02 million.