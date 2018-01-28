Potraz takes consumer rights campaign to Mutoko

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) yesterday held a roadshow at Mutoko centre as the organisation intensified its campaign for consumers to know their rights.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The organisation has in the past been seen as a non-effective regulator which watched as consumers’ rights were being infringed by service providers.

Phibion Chaibva, Potraz’s executive officer (research) said the campaign was meant to advise consumers on what action to take if they are not satisfied with the quality of service.

We are preaching the gospel of empowering consumers with their basic rights; we are saying consumers have a right to choose a service provider of their own choice,” Chaibva said.

“Last year we were in Beitbridge preaching the same message, we moved to Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Midlands, so we are now moving across Zimbabwe telling our consumers that Potraz is there for them and to protect their rights.”

The campaign will be taken in all the country’s provinces.

He said consumers had a right to choose a service provider, right to privacy, right to get high quality services and right to end a contract if they are not happy.

Chaibva said the partnership with Radio Zimbabwe would ensure the message was well-received throughout the country.

He said Potraz’s thrust was to ensure consumers knew their rights.