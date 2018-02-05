February is the month of love and I hope to be celebrating this month with you as I share some sweet recipes to light up the fire. Some lady friends of mine were saying that since it’s not a leap year they are not obligated to do anything for their partners on Valentine’s Day.

By Edith

My advice, however, is the celebration of love doesn’t have to wait for a leap year and surely it doesn’t even have to wait for just Valentines Day. Celebrate love whenever you can, life is too short to be too rigid.

We will start the Valentine series with some simple sweet recipes and will culminate with a three course meal that you can make for your loved one on Valentine’s Day.

What is better than fudge or chocolate? Chocolate fudge. These two all-time favourites combine to form the ultimate sweet tooth’s heaven on your fingertips. When we were growing up, my mother used to make fudge for us, but sometimes if she bought the condensed milk some days before making the fudge, it would miraculously disappear from the kitchen. She learnt that things like condensed milk were not pantry items for a home like ours. I still wonder why none of us are diabetic though. But it certainly explains why I don’t like a lot of sugar in my tea.

If you’ve never made fudge before, I say you are luck because this is one of the easiest little snacks you can ever make. Traditional fudge that is made with brown sugar requires a lot more time and skill but this is a very easy recipe that uses sweetened condensed milk that is easier to work with and doesn’t require a food thermometer, which I know we will not have in most kitchens.

Chocolate Fudge

l3 cups dark chocolate chips or dark chocolate chopped into smaller pieces

l1 can condensed milk

l¼ cup margarine

l1 cup chopped pecan nuts, walnuts, pistachio or raisins (optional)

Method

In a medium-sized pan, melt the chocolate, condensed milk, and margarine. Stir until well-combined and let it bubble about for five minutes. Remove from heat and add the chopped pecans. Combine well and pour onto lined baking sheet. Leave to cool completely and set. When set, use a sharp knife to cut the fudge into 3 x 3cm squares. You can store in an airtight container for up to a month, if it lasts that long. Have a sweet day!