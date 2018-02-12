Sandy, Professor’s Valentine date

At the beginning of last year, Sandy — as Sandra Ndebele is affectionately known — made a bullish statement that she was still the Queen of Zimbabwean music and vowed to turn around her music career from the traditional to a more urban feel.

By Style Correspondent

Sandy went on to release Ingoma, featuring Afro-pop musician Mzoe7 accompanied by brilliant visuals directed by award winning Andy Cutta. The same video won her the Best Music Video of the Year at last year’s Bulawayo Arts Awards.

Sandy went a step further to rope in young and energetic musician and producer Leeknotic in Tshibilika and again had visuals by the same, tried and tested video director. Towards the end of the year, Sandy featured Mzansi kwaito star Professor on a track titled Lizwile, which has made great strides in the country.

Sharing the same Kalawa home coming party stage and a feature with Professor is what Sandy needed to help her break into the African market. But doing only an audio with the Unobenga hit maker is not enough lest the song just fades like any other musician’s, hence all the energy, work and investment put into it goes to waste.

Lizwile needed visuals. Visuals that will rock celebrated regional television channels.

Sandy and Professor are set to release their much-awaited video on February 14 as Valentine’s Day present for their fans. Lizwile means “you heard” and it’s a song about a couple denouncing the naysayers words that the two were breaking up.

Speaking to The Standard Style last week, Sandy said she was excited about her new project that may shoot her into the regional market.

“I am excited about the video. Everyone around me has been waiting for it. We hope the video will be a hit locally and in Africa. Professor and Andy Cutta are great people to work with. They will always push you to the limits,” she said.

Valentine’s Day, the day of love might be Sandy’s best ever Valentine’s Day if she manages to charm “mother Africa” with her music video.

Local musicians whose videos are showing on regional television channels include Ammara Brown, DJ Stavo, Jah Prayzah, ExQ and Tocky Vibes, among others.

Sandy is set to release her album later this year and it will include songs such as Ingoma, Lizwile, Tshibilika. more songs, she said will take in international features.