Talent show livens up Gweru

Hundreds of youths thronged Gweru’s ceremonial home of entertainment — Cathedral Hall — last week Saturday to get a feel of a fire-charged talent show that lived up to its billing and carved its mark on this year’s calendar of fun.

By Brenna Matendere in Gweru

Bankrolled by South Africa-based businessman Nkosikhona Ndlovu, popularly known as Umdala Wethu, the show exposed the rich talent that lies untapped in the City of Progress while giving revellers a rare moment of joy.

The talent show saw youngsters drawn from Gweru and surrounding areas battling it out in competitions such as lip-syncing, dancing and poetry. There was also the battle of DJs, which saw disk jockeys from the city taking turns to outshine each other in spinning the wheels.

The audience made up of mainly youths and Midlands State University students had an afternoon to remember as contestants in various genres battled it out for honours.

The organisers’ spokesperson Tinotenda Mhungu said the businessman, who is in the construction and information technology business in South Africa, was keen on uplifting the youths in Gweru. He said that was the motivation behind the show.

“Nkosi Ndlovu is a big fan of youths and he will do anything to support their talents and build capacity in them. That is the reason why he had to bankroll this show with money and resources drawn from his personal coffers. At the moment he is in Cape Town, but he will be soon coming here to set base and work even more in availing opportunities for youths,” said Mhungu.

He said more activities would soon be rolled out and revealed that he also had plans for adults.

Nomore Mabhena, an arts commentantor, praised organisers of the talent show.

“The objective behind the show is what we are praising. Ndlovu was spot-on in putting together the show because it uplifts the spirits of youths and makes them stay away from bad practices such as crime and drug abuse,” he said.