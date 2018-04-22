VP rescues stranded family

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has come to the rescue of the family of a Zimbabwean cyclist who was found dead in Belgium by helping to source funds for the repatriation of his body.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Abel Muchenje, who was 33 and left the country for Belgium in 2004, was found dead in his flat at West Flanders, Vlaanderen, where he was living alone.

His Bulawayo-based family appealed for assistance to repatriate his body back home and the VP — through his associates — mobilised $10 000.

Muchenje’s widow, Lynette Mlambo, confirmed the assistance on Friday and was hopeful the body would be in the country anytime soon.

She said had it not been for the assistance, her husband would have been buried as a pauper in a foreign country.

Muchenje and Mlambo got married in June last year and the couple was in the in the process of applying for a visa so she could join him in Belgium.

The cyclist was part of a group of teenage cyclists called Van Allez Allez Zimbabwe and were scouted in Bulawayo to work as field riders in Belgium.

In 2004, Muchenje was one of the stars in a Belgian TV programme dubbed Allez Allez Zimbabwe.