Pole dancer merges dancing and music

ONE of Zimbabwe’s top raunchy dancers — Tatiana Lady Boss — is set to venture into full-time music and dancing as her career continues to flourish.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

Born Tatiana Gwatidzo, the popular pole dancer-cum-musician said she was now eyeing the music business.

“As you can see, l have done a lot in my pole dancing and now I am focusing on establishing my own musical group and plans are already at an advanced stage,” Tatiana told The Standard Style in Mutare recently.

She said music was in her blood and she would prefer doing both pole dancing and singing.

“When l was at school l used to love music and watch every dance move done by others so l developed that confidence and l embraced it,” she said.

The Lady Boss, as she is affectionately known in showbiz circles, paid tribute to popular pole dancer Norleen “Zoey” Sifelani.

“When l was waiting for my results after my nursing course, l joined Zoey’s group and learnt the dancing routines there. Then later, l formed my own dance group called Tatiana and The Party Kings,” she said.

However, she said the group did not last long as the audience preferred an all-female dance group.

“I had no choice, so l had to remain with the females. Unfortunately, as time went by, all the females got married and l remained alone again as a pole dancer,” she said.

Tatiana has now become one of the top pole dancers in the country as she is performing across the country.

She was recently awarded a certificate of recognition at the recently held Zimbabwe Dancers’ Association awards in Harare.

“I appreciate that recognition and l want to thank the people of Zimbabwe for supporting me in my work and l promise them that l will remain a smart, clean and focused artiste,” she said.

The pole dancer is also doing some consultancy work for clubs around the country that include Private Lounge in Harare and Club Mandisa in Mutare.