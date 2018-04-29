Chamisa woos rural voters

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday wooed yet another bumper crowd when he addressed a campaign rally in rural Seke as he drummed up support for the coalition ahead of the forthcoming elections.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

The rally was a sea of red as Chamisa promised a quick economic turnaround anchored on infrastructure development and adoption of technology in government operations.

“In 2023 Zimbabwe will be a jewel. We are going to improve our health system; we are going to launch our programme soon,” he said.

“Don’t be afraid, the economy is about to change. We are taking things to another level. Our primary education is going to be free, our primary health care is going to be free for certain ailments, people with problems such as TB [tuberculosis], cancer and so on, are going to be treated for free at our health institutions.”

He said under his leadership, the road infrastructure would be improved as his party targeted a build, operate and transfer kind of arrangement.

Chamisa claimed a lot of businesspeople had pledged to support his administration if he won the elections scheduled for between July and August.

He said many investors were scared away by corruption, which he said was thriving under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Other MDC Alliance leaders such as Tendai Biti also addressed the rally.