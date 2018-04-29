Gasa pins hope on Code 263

SUNGURA wonder kid Romeo Gasa says his fans will soon have something to smile about as he is set to launch the much-awaited eight-track album titled Code 263 on May 24 in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Extra Valembe frontman told The Standard Style that he was optimistic that his sixth studio production would once again resuscitate his glory days and set him as a serious contender for the sungura throne.

“It has been months of hard work. On this album, I have tried my best to reinvent sungura to create an authentic, modern-day sound that appeals to people of different music tastes. I have embraced female voices in my music, which is rare with sungura music,” he said.

“Most stages have been covered and the album has taken shape. We are confident we have put enough effort to give our fans an outstanding product.”

The Simbi Hombe hitmaker said he had continued to develop his own sound in a bid to escape the large shadow of sungura giant Alick Macheso, whom he has been accused of copying for many years.

“As a way of fighting for space to satisfy my fans and not my competitors, I have taken a different approach from the way I used to do things in previous years,” he said.

“The other notable thing in my new offering is that I have worked on the length of my songs as I have reduced them from the previous 12 minutes to around five minutes.

“I believe I still have what it takes for me to bring back my glory days. I salute my loyal fans for their support standing by me through thick and thin. I want to assure my fans that the wait is over as Code 263 will be hitting the market on May 24.”

The album was produced by veteran producers Bothwell Nyamhondera and Jabulani Ndlovu.