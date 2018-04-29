Hifa’s ‘accurate’ themes no coincidence: Bagorro

The Harare International Festival of the Arts’ (Hifa) different annual themes over the years have being coinciding with the general mood in the country and last year’s Staging an intervention was no exception.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

This year, the six-day fiesta is running under the theme We count and HIFA founder and trustee Manuel Bagorro says the themes resonate with public feelings.

“Hifa represents the thoughts, feelings and motivations of a population starting with the artistic community and then rippling outwards,” Bagorro told journalists on Friday.

As the country prepares for this year’s elections, Bagoro believes the arts will play an integral role in achieving a satisfactory outcome for all.

“We try to make sure that the theme is relevant and represents something that people care about at that particular moment,” he said.

“What I can say is that artistes make a difference by influencing change of minds and perceptions and that makes a difference on us as a community.”

Doubling as the artistic director, Bagorro said the organisers “are very proud that there are many voices represented in what we bring each year.”

HIFA executive director Maria Wilson echoed similar sentiments.

“We have a personal responsibility every single one of us to say, ‘yes, it was because of me, what I do and because I count and that comes from a simple thing like love for our city and making it beautiful and meaningful again’,” Wison said..

She described the arts as a cure for citizens’ daily frustrations in the midst of socio-economic turmoil.

“What Hifa does is taking the frustrations of our daily lives and saying can I put those aside and say we are proud of our artistes and that we can show visiting people what we do,” she said.

Hifa kicks off on Tuesday with the official opening, featuring 100 singers, dancers, acrobats, musicians and puppeteers from all over the world.

South Africa’s Afro-soul songbird Lira, Beatenberg and Freshlyground are lined up to perform along with locals, Winky D, Prudence Katomeni and mbira queen Hope Masike a fête which will end next Sunday.