I’m journalists’ favourite: Dzinemunhenzva

AFRICAN National Party (ANP) leader Egypt Dzinemunhenzva exudes confidence despite his simple dressing and somewhat unkempt appearance.

By VENERANDA LANGA

He claims and brags that he is the most sought-after politician by journalists from different media houses that are keen to engage him for question-and-answer sessions. He says he is this year standing as a presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections.

Unlike some of the presidential aspirants from lesser known political parties, Dzinemunhenzva, who on this particular day last week when he was interviewed by The Standard, was clad in a blue apparently unwashed and wrinkled shirt with a matching freckled floral tie, is not the kind of person who shies away from media attention.

“I am a very popular presidential candidate, and several journalists from different newsrooms in Harare are keen to meet and interview me,” he said.

“This time around I am very confident of winning the 2018 presidential elections because I have several supporters dotted around the country. They are tired of corruption and they are saying that they want a president who is not greedy and who will combat corruption.”

Dzinemunhenzva said he was a freedom fighter and attended some of the negotiations to free Zimbabwe during the liberation struggle, but was dismayed when former president Robert Mugabe came back from the liberation struggle and completely left him out of government.

“My political party needs to remove this Zanu PF government from power because these are greedy, corrupt people. I decided to form my own political party because I did not agree with their ideology of communism. I even warned Mugabe about corruption in the country and he never listened to me,” he said.

Although his looks do not seem convincing, Dzinemunenzva’s English proficiency is not so bad. He explained, in English, the kind of policies that he would like to introduce if he won the presidency. One of those, he said, would be to ensure that high school students write examinations from Form Two to ‘A’ Level.

“I will weed out corruption and ensure that there are no exam paper leakages at Zimsec. My government will support farming, industries and mining, and there will be accountability,” he said.

Although some of the presidential aspirants seem to be dubious characters, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission currently has 124 presidential aspirants have indicated they will contest the 2018 presidential elections.

Dzinemunhenzva postured as a presidential candidate in 2013, but he never contested after he failed to raise the nomination fees.