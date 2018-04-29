Mteki, Mukanya rekindle old friendship

Recently-crowned Miss Independence 2018 for Masvingo province Monalisa Tsoro says she has set herself to uplift the lives of the underpriviledged in the province and to take part in charity programmes.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu in Masvingo

Tsoro won the hearts of the judges at the Miss Independence beauty contest held at Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo recently.

The Great Zimbabwe University [GZU]student said she was going to take part in the development of the city, focusing on the needy in the province.

“As Miss Independence, l am going to take part in charity programmes through mobilising resources. l shall use the money to help the less-privileged, especially here in our province,” she told The Standard Style.

“I will also groom girls who would like to pursue modelling as a career.”

The model said apart from helping the needy, she wanted to pursue her career as a commercial model.

“Right now, l am also looking for opportunities as l want to venture into commercial modelling, advertising products for companies,” she said.

Tsoro said she felt honoured by winning the Miss Independence title as she viewed it as a breakthrough in her modelling career.

“Miss Independence to me is an honourable title. It brings with it the issue of freedom and unity and to continue observing peace as well as to uphold our values as Zimbabweans,” said the 23-year-old model.

“I chose modelling because it is something that l have always loved and now it has become a dream come true. Modelling makes me realise how special l am and makes me more confident in myself. It is something l enjoy doing, it is my passion and l know l will go places with this career.”

Tsoro started modelling in 2014 when she was doing her first year at GZU. She said she admired modelling but never gave it a try until she enrolled at the university.

Born and bred in Harare, Tsoro is the last born in a family of seven children. She is doing her final year at GZU where she is studying towards a degree in Sociology.

Tsoro loves travelling, writing and meeting people. she is, quite adventurous. The model, who is a Christian, goes, to Faith Ministries Church and is determined to help others.

To other models out there, Tsoro says: “Keep working hard and always try to take your dreams to the next level. For those who want to venture into modelling, follow your heart.”

Besides being crowned Miss Independence, Tsoro was previously Miss Dzimbahwe second princess.