True Vibenation returns to Hifa

Australian hip-hop trio, True Vibenation (pictured below), are set to reincarnate their distinct hip-hop sound among local music followers when they stage two shows at this year’s Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa).

By Staff Reporter

In 2015 the versatile group made up of Zimbabwean-born twins, Moody and Vuli, and their childhood friend Klue staged a memorable show still etched in the minds of many hip-hop lovers.

They will play on the on the Coca Cola Green on Tuesday before they take their set to the ZOL main stage the following night, courtesy of the Australian embassy.

Blending earth-shattering bass, big brass, African rhythms and hip-hop, True Vibenation signals a new generation of artistes making the music of tru global citizens.

They bring a diverse approach to hip-hop blended with elements of Afro-beat, dubstep, soul and electronic music distinctly from Australia.

They of late have been taking their infectious brand of music around the world to events, including the Glastonbury Festival (United Kingdom) during their first European tour where they thrilled festival-goers across the UK, Germany, Austria and Portugal.

Their reputation for energetic, infectious live shows precedes them wherever they go and over the years they have whipped crowds into a dancing frenzy at festivals across Australia, Africa and Europe.