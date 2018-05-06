Gospel music fans bemoan lack of ‘big’ music shows

THE star-studded line-up at Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo’s epic homecoming show that included music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Zimdancehall sensation Winky D was a rarity in Zimbabwean secular music circles and the thousands of fans of that genre who attended the event at the Glamis Arena in Harare last week loved every second of it, so I am told.

By The Master

You might be wondering why I am referring to this event in my gospel music column, but last week I was approached by some gospel fans who are keen readers of this column who asked me to urge gospel music promoters to stage gospel shows that comprise legends and upcoming gospel music ministers.

While I reminded them of Colossians 3:23 which says; ”And whatsoever ye do, do [it] heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men”, gospel fans are yearning for music concerts in the mould of big events like the “Nguva Yakwana” and “Ngaavongwe Music Explosion” which rocked the nation for a lengthy period more than a decade ago.

They reminded me of something beautiful that I have seen happening many times before in the gospel music genre, particularly at the launch of albums by gospel musicians and I would urge promoters of local gospel music to sponsor big concerts of such magnitude involving legendary stars and upcoming musicians.

Recently gospel fans have been left mesmerised by the performances of the granddad of local gospel music, Baba Machanic Manyeruke, and one of the most successful gospel musicians in Zimbabwe, Charles Charamba.

Good memories still linger in my mind of the launch of Timothy Ngwenya’s album as the crème de la crème of local gospel music threw their weight behind Ngwenya, who has earned the Zimbabwean gospel music ambassador tag in the United Kingdom, where he is also promoting local artistes.

The highlight of the concert was probably the performance by local legends Charamba and Manyeruke of the former’s hit song Buruka.

The way Charamba sang the song, while in the audience after Ngwenya had handed him the microphone, as Manyeruke strummed the guitar backing the song on stage was an act that more fans would love to witness on a grander scale.

The fans loved it more as they had the opportunity to dance together with their heroes including Olivia Charamba, Kudzie Nyakudya, Olinda Marowa, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Rhoda Tongogara, as Charamba sang the hit song.

Would gospel fans be asking too much if they would once in a while get an opportunity to witness mega concerts featuring the Charambas, Manyeruke, Mai Shingisai Siluma, Pastor G, Pastor Haisa, Blessing Shumba, Takesure Zama Ncube, Flem B, Minister Michael Mahendere, Knowledge Nkiwane, Thembelani, Carol Mujokoro, Charity Zisengwe, Janet Manyowa, Mathius Mhere, Sebastian Magacha, Tatenda Mahachi, the Zim Praise Choir and many others?

I would have wanted to list more talented gospel musicians that Zimbabwe is endowed, but this space is too small to mention them one by one, but they will all feature in this column.

Nothing can stop us, the musicians are abundant, the stage equipment and venues are there as seen in the repeated successful hosting in Zimbabwe of international gospel superstars such as Sinach of Way Maker fame.

While the music ministers may have demanding schedules, and other reasons that may challenge such an event, prayer maketh things to happen and I pray that soon I will be writing about such great concerts.

Music fans I am sure would gladly join me in my prayers for this one to happen.

God’s time is the best time. He is the Way Maker.

lYou may contact the columnist, Albert Masaka, on e-mail: albertmasaka7@gmail.com