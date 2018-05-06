Sky is the limit for Letwin

Letwin Tatenda Tiwaringe exudes the confidence of a true supermodel and exhibits rare traits of intelligence. She, however, quickly admits it is not easy to be carrying the responsibility of representing the country on a beauty pageant assignment.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The 25-year-old beauty queen will be hoping for good results when she takes to the ramp to represent Zimbabwe at the the Miss Summer International set for Las Vegas and Miss Landscapes International scheduled for the United States and China respectively.

Tiwaringe will be Zimbabwe’s first ever representative at the two pageants. She leaves the country on June 9 for the Miss Summer International boot camp before connecting to China for the Miss Landscapes International.

The model told The Standard Style that she was preparing for the two events.

“I have been working on my ramp techniques in preparation for the pageants and I am fortified to make the best out of these competitions since I know what it means carrying such a responsibility to represent my nation at these international pageants,” she said.

Tiwaringe, who launched her modelling career in 2011, has already seen off competition from hundreds of models across the country having participated in a number of pageants, among them Miss Southern Africa in 2012, where she was crowned the queen, while in 2015 she represented the country at the Miss World Next Top Model and she became the first ever African model to make it into the top five.

In 2016, she represented Zimbabwe at the Miss Cosmopolitan World pageant in Malaysia and the following year she went to represent the country in Egypt at the Miss Eco International World finals.

During the same year, she participated at the Miss Supranational World finals and Miss Supranational in Slovakia and Poland respectively.