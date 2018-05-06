Zanu PF journos told to resign

Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Maridadi yesterday challenged journalists who participated in the recent Zanu PF primary elections to resign to preserve the integrity of the profession.

GIFT NJIRISI

Speaking at belated World Press Freedom Day commemorations hosted by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe, Harare advocacy committee, Maridadi said the concerned journalists were Zanu PF “functionaries”.

“For me, if you participate in primary elections for a ruling party and you work for the public media, then you must resign,” he said.

“I do not see how somebody who works for ZBC today and who participated in Zanu pf primaries to be a Zanu pf Member of parliament can go back to ZBC and claim that they are impartial.

“What it means is that they are Zanu PF functionaries, deployed in those organisations by Zanu PF.”

At least three journalists working for the Sunday Mail and ZBC lost in their bids to represent Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections after they were defeated in recent primary elections.