FC Platinum keep up the pace

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum’s title defence remained within touching distance of early pace setters Ngezi after a late strike from striker Gift Mbweti secured them all the three points against a stubborn Herentals at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Herentals FC…… 1 (1)

FC Platinum….. 1 (2)

The Zvishavane miners got off to a slow start as the hosts opened the scoring in the 36th minute through Juan Mutadza before Never Tigere equalised at the stroke of half time.

Herentals appeared to have done enough to secure a point, but Mbweti’s 86th minute goal secured the win for FC Platinum.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was happy with the result.

“I have to give credit to Herentals for the performance that they showed, but I’m happy we managed to collect maximum points. It needed endurance and experience for us to win this match. Credit goes to my players,” he said.