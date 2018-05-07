Nichrut down Chapungu

SHURUGWI-based Nichrut produced a classy second half display to inflict more pain on wounded Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Ascot Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

NICHRUT…..(0) 1

CHAPUNGU….0

James Chivasa opened his account for the season with the only goal of the game on the 75-minute mark to earn the much-needed win for the league novices, which also gave Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino (pictured below) some respite.

After succumbing to two straight defeats to CAPS United and Bulawayo City, Nyikadzino’s second half tactical changes ensured that Nichrut got the better of the struggling Air Force of Zimbabwe side.

Chapungu have hit a low gear at a crucial stage in the season, with three straight defeats and Rodwell Dhlakama’s immediate appointment as the technical director was expected to bring a change of fortunes, which, however, did not come to fruition against Nichrut.

Under-fire Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni snubbed the media after his side’s defeat.