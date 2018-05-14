City edge Nichrut

A 56-minute goal by Harare City forward Protasho Kabwe was enough for the council-owned side to secure maximum points after a hard-fought win over Premiership newboys Nichrut at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Harare City…. (0) 1

Nichrut ………. (0) 0

Takudzwa Chimwemwe’s long throw-in into the Nichrut the penalty area was volleyed home by an alert Kabwe as City went on to hold on for their third consecutive win.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison, who has set his team a target of collecting 40 points to guarantee themselves safety in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, was pleased with the result, but said he was not satisfied with the team’s perfomance.

“We didn’t really get the grip of the game. We need to learn more to play that type of football,” he said.

“We did grind the result and it paid off. I am happy we have three points and we are happy because we are about to reach our goal, which is 40 points.”

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino credited his charges for their fighting spirit.

“The boys fought very well, but like what we did against CAPS United, we went to sleep and conceded a soft goal. I will call it a soft goal because the keeper could have collected that ball. Overall, I am happy with my team’s performance and we have to work on our finishing moves since we got a number of chances and could not convert them,” he said.

Teams:

Harare CIity: R Harrison, R Uchena, T Chimwemwe, B Chayambuka, M Diro-Nyenye, T Samanja, T Muchenje, T Tumba, K Musharu (W Muvimi 83’), P Kabwe, M Gaki (M Vengesai 64’)

Nichrut FC: T Jabangwe, G Bhero, A Nhongo (N Mpinduki 73’), R Mabhena (K Sibanda77’), J Chivasa, S Masunda (M Bruno 88’), D Boriwondo, F Bushiri, T Hapazari, E Mwinga, S Sithole