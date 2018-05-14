Honde Valley gospel queen drops album

HONDE Valley-based rising gospel artiste Winnie Makoni has released her fourth album titled Nyasha DzaMwari that brings out one’s appreciation of God’s deeds.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

The 10-track album released recently shows Makoni’s true mission of winning souls to Christ with her melodious voice.

The album was produced by talented producer Ollin Anderson and was recorded at Kunashe Studios in Mutare.

In an interview with The Standard Style, Makoni, who sings with Towers of Grace Singers, said she was forever grateful to the Lord for continuous blessings.

“God does a lot of good things to us as people and on the album I am thanking the Lord for everything good that He has done to us. So we should show our appreciation to God. This album and songs on it show appreciation and thanksgiving to the Lord,” she said.

Songs on the album like Zvishoma Nezvishoma, Moyo Unonyengera and Hezekia have proved popular on radio because of their fast-tempo beat.

On the track Hama, Makoni features other prominent musicians Ellen Anderson and Dorothy Goba. The song Dombo comes with a jit flavour and it is a potential hit.

The album wraps up with soulful tracks that include Batisisa, Jehovah Wehondo, Nyasha Areka and Jesus For Me.

Makoni said her mission was to provide impactful and melodious musical messages of the gospel history.

Together with her group, she has participated in outside engagements and services to provide a spiritual musical experience with the purpose of creating a crescendo of praise and worship and devotions to God.

“I am committed to spreading the word of God through music ministry,” she said.

“My main mission as a singer is to usher the people of God into His presence through song, praise and exaltation.”

Her previous albums are Jehovha Munoraira released in 2015 followed by Anotikundisa Jehovha in 2016 that featured the plug track Simbi.

Last year she released Arise and Shine.

Makoni has performed in places like Mutare, Chipinge and Chiredzi among others.

The gospel diva has held joint shows with Blessing Shumba.