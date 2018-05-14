Ndlovu crowned Miss Gokwe 2018

Gokwe model Stubelihle Ndlovu was recently crowned Miss Gokwe 2018.

By Sandra Maricho in Gweru

The model emerged victorious at a colourful ceremony that was held in the cotton-growing town of the Midlands province.

Ndlovu shrugged off competition from 12 other contestants to land the coveted title.

For her victory, she received $2 000 cash while the first princess won $1 000.

Ndlovu promised to represent her rural home on the national stage. She said she would expose the abundant talent in Gokwe.

“I am going to raise the Gokwe flag high and I am happy that focus has now shifted to this area, which is deemed marginalised,” she said.

Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 first princess Evelyn Njelele, who organised the event, said she initiated the pageant out of passion. The model said her aim was to uplift the Gokwe community by supporting the girl child.

Afro-fusion artiste Andy Muridzo, who was the main guest artiste at the event, gave a five-star performance, belting out hits, especially from his second album titled Ngarizhambe. Tracks such as Dherira and Chidhafu Dhunda kept fans on their feet.

The pint-sized musician said he was happy that his music was well followed in communities such as Gokwe and promised to do more shows in the areas.