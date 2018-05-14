Zuze’s big first test

Never mind the morality behind it, but Dynamos interim coach Biggie Zuze (pictured below) wants his former boss’ job on a full-time basis.

BY FORTUNE MBELE/MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Zuze, who has been the deposed gaffer Lloyd Mutasa’s trusted assistant since March last year, has been tasked with steering the ship while the club hunts for a substantive coach.

After describing coaching Dynamos as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Zuze knows a flying start away to Bulawayo Chiefs would certainly buy him more time to impress the hard-to-please DeMbare family.

On Thursday, Zuze concluded the training session with a lengthy team talk with most of his senior players.

He was even tempted to dodge the customary interview with the media on an open day.

“I know we have always worked well with you guys, but today bear with me. It’s not like I don’t want to talk to the media, but I feel there is more work to be done than to talk,” Zuze pleaded with journalists.

“You see, a lot of people do not think I am capable of handling a club as big as Dynamos and the only way to prove my capabilities is by working hard. There is also a danger that you will ask questions I don’t have answers for, so I will allow for just two questions.”

But what followed was a rather lengthy interview where he revealed his desire to coach Dynamos full-time, describing it as “a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity”.

Zuze promised to put a smile back on the Dynamos faithful.

“It’s the boys who will get Dynamos to its rightful place, that is among the best. A lot of people love their team here at Dynamos and we will try our best to make them smile after the Bulawayo City match,” he said.

The One Wallet Cup-winning coach with Triangle quickly highlighted the area of concern in the team that he inherited.

“As a team, the shortcomings have been the chances that we create and our conversion rate. We have been working a lot on our finishing this week,” he said.

Zuze has set the bar high for himself ahead of his first assignment in Bulawayo.

“Chiefs have been doing well at home and we should try and uplift our game. As a coach, it is my wish that we win all the games, but if we lose it would have happened. The boys are ready and raring to go and have responded well after what has happened,” he said.

Dynamos, who have won two matches, drawn three and lost five in 10 matches, will go into battle without James Marufu, Obey Mwerahari, Valentine Kadonzvo and Raphael Manuvire, who are nursing injuries.

They face a stern test against a Chiefs side yet to lose a game in Bulawayo, where they stunned champions FC Platinum with a 2-0 win last time out.

Like their opponents today, Bulawayo Chiefs have only won twice in 10 games, with five draws and three defeats.

Chiefs’ technical analyst Thulani Sibanda said they would not be intimidated by the hordes of fans that usually follow the Glamour Boys.

“If my boys lose they would have lost because Dynamos are good and not because of stage fright, but we will put up a fight. I think with the number of games that we have played, my boys have surpassed that stage where we could succumb to stage fright. We will ignore the surroundings and concentrate on what is at stake,” Sibanda said.

Chiefs have doubtful starters in Farau Matare, Kundishora Chakanyuka and Perfect Chikwende.