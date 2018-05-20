Mukambi: DeMbare’s new cult hero

HARARE giants Dynamos have not had a pleasant start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

But one player who has stood head and shoulders above the rest is none other than former Border Strikers and Tsholotsho defender Godfrey “Marabha” Mukambi (pictured left).

Barely a year after joining the club, Mukambi has already transformed into a cult hero with majestic performances days on end, even when the team struggled.

The Dynamos fans love him so much that they have been pelting him with money after matches in recent weeks

Mukambi, who suffers from a dental condition which has seen him lose a number of front teeth, was emphatic in DeMbare’s 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs in Bulawayo last weekend.

Today, Dynamos host defending champions FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium, hoping to continue their revival and Mukambi is unfazed by the opponents.

“Bring them on,” Mukambi said in an interview with Standardsport.

“They are the defending champions and we are excited to play against them.

“These are the kinds of matches we love to play as Dynamos. We are waiting for them and we are going for nothing short of victory.”

The Kadoma-born defender is easily the personification of the Dynamos spirit and is keen to see the team rise up the log standings.

“Dynamos is a big brand so we want to take the team up to a respectable position, that is if we fail to win the league.

“Generally, as Dynamos, we do not want to lose games. If we are united and pull in the same direction, we can achieve our goals. We have lost too many matches now, but if we remain united, we will win a lot of matches going forward,” he said.

Considering that he was a man in financial doldrums before he borrowed money to come for trials at DeMbare mid-season last year, Marabha is a player clearly enjoying his stay at the club.

His performances are adequate evidence.

“I have always dreamt playing for Dynamos. Everyone dreams of doing good things and it’s good for me to be here. I love football and I love my team Dynamos. So, it’s easy for me to show that I enjoy what I do and it becomes easier to win over the fans,” he said.

“The Dynamos fans love me because I am focused on my work all the time and I always give 100% when I am out there in the playing field. The trick is to do the right things when you are at work and that’s how you get the fans to love you,” the 27-year-old defender said.

While the Dynamos family is seemingly happy with Mukambi’s performances in the famous blue and white stripes, only one is not impressed.

“I am not yet happy with my performances yet because I feel I can do much better and that’s what I am working to do. My performances should see the team winning matches and trophies,” he said.

Mukambi’s career began in Kadoma’s Rimuka suburb where he was born and bred.

He then made his Premiership debut with Border Strikers in 2011 and had a short stint with Tsholotsho before moving to Dynamos.

A big performance this afternoon against FC Platinum should see Mukambi get another huge “Sunday offering” from the crowd.