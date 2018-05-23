Dance groups clash at Club Mandisa

ZIMBABWE’S top dance groups are set to clash at Mutare’s entertainment hub — Club Mandisa — in one of the shows lined up to mark Africa Day.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

The two-day extravaganza begins on the eve of Africa Day and ends on the morning of May 26.

One of the country’s leading dancers, David Machawa, affectionately known as Apama, will be part of the entertainment entourage that includes Wasu of the Syndicate Girls and Blue Virgins from Harare.

Bulawayo dance groups Siya Jaiva, Jaiva Sexy and Sungura masters are expected to be part of the dance clash.

The resident dance group Mandisa Kings and Queens will be available to show the visitors what they are made of.

Club Mandisa director Boniface Nyamanhindi told The Standard Style last Thursday that all was set for the day.

“All is set for the big day and we are inviting merrymakers to come and enjoy the day as we mark Africa Day. We have selected the crème de la crème of dance groups. It will be a high-profile encounter,” he said.

Club Mandisa, one of the country’s leading entertainment spots, has rebranded to reflect an expanded menu of local and international artistes set to perform at the popular joint.

The club has been routinely hosting various dance groups from Thursdays to Sundays. Notable performers include Apama, Bev, Zoey, Lady Storm and Wasu who have been taking charge of entertaining show goers.

“We have put in place various mechanisms that are tailor-made to satisfy the entertainment needs of all the people from in and around Mutare,” Nyamanhindi said.

Considering the innovation by Nyamanhindi and his team, Club Mandisa is on its way to scale even greater heights in the entertainment sector.